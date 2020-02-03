Associate Partners
Market trades higher, Nifty above 11,700 as FMCG, auto stocks extend support

Updated : February 03, 2020 01:22 PM IST

At 12:50 pm, the Sensex was trading at 39,889.16, up 153.63 points or 0.39 percent and the Nifty was trading at 11,708.15, up 46.30 points or 0.40 percent.
Among sectors, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media were trading with over 1 percent gains while Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Banks traded in the red.
Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Asian Paints and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd were the Nifty50 top gainers.
