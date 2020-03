Indian benchmark indices traded higher on Tuesday afternoon in the volatile session led by gains in heavyweights HUL, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro among others. At 1:15 pm, the Sensex traded 366.79 or 1.17 percent higher at 31,756.86 and the Nifty gained 113.30 points or 1.23 percent to 9,310.70.

Among sectors, Nifty Pharma gained the most over 4 percent followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto while Nifty Media, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services were trading in the red.

Yes Bank, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid Corporation of India, Adani Ports & SEZ and Coal India led gains among Nifty constituents while ZEEL, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UPL were the top losers.

Shares of YES Bank surged 73 percent on Tuesday, in an otherwise weak market, after rating agency Moody's upgraded the lender's rating and changed its outlook to positive. Moody's Investors Service on Monday upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program ratings to Caa1 from Caa3 and (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa3, respectively.

Shares of Reliance Industries gained over 4 percent on Tuesday on reports that the company’s talks with Saudi Aramco for sale of a minority stake in its oil-to chemical business are continuing despite headwinds like coronavirus pandemic and steep fall in crude oil prices. The stock rose 4.16 percent to touch intraday high of Rs 1,057.50 on the BSE.

Globally, Asian shares held their ground on Tuesday in a volatile session following one of Wall Street's biggest one-day routs in history as headlines about the coronavirus outbreak and its global economic impact whiplashed investor sentiment.