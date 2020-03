Indian benchmark indices traded higher Monday afternoon led by gains across sectors and buying in beaten-down stocks amid global policy stimulus hopes.

At 12:35 pm, the Sensex rallied 634.98 points or 1.66 percent to 38,932.27 and the Nifty surged 171.90 points or 1.53 percent to 11,373.65.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green with Nifty IT index gaining the most over 3 percent followed by Nifty Metals, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services.

Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies, Infosys, ICICI Bank and JSW Steel led gains among Nifty constituents while Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and GAIL India were the top losers.

Shares of Escorts Ltd rallied over 10 percent after the company registered a growth in total tractor sales in the month of February 2020. The Escorts led Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) reported 18.8 percent rise in total tractor sales in February at 8,601 units as against 7,240 units sold in February 2019.

Shares of Eicher Motors rose over 4 percent after the sales of the company’s Royal Enfield unit registered a growth in the month of February. The shares gained 4.71 percent to touch an intraday high of Rs 17,389 on the BSE. The company sold a total of 63,536 units of Royal Enfield motorcycles in February 2020, up 1 percent from 62,630 units sold in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported a 9.9 percent year-on-year fall in total vehicle sales in February. The company sold 354,913 units in last month as compared to 393,089 units it sold in February 2019. Total domestic vehicle sales in February declined 24 percent to 168,747 units from 221,706 units while exports rose 9 percent to 186,166 units YoY.

The share price of Affle India surged over 8 percent intraday after the company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Spain headquartered Mediasmart.

Globally, Asian shares steadied from early losses on Monday as investors placed their hopes on a coordinated global monetary policy response to weather the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.