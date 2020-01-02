Afternoon Session: Market trades higher as metals, banks support; Nifty hovers around 12,250
Updated : January 02, 2020 12:52 PM IST
Among sectors, Nifty Metal rose the most, up over 2 percent and Nifty Realty advanced 0.82 percent followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto up 0.4 percent each. Selling was seen in media stocks.
India’s manufacturing sector activity improved in December driven by new orders that rose at the fastest pace since July as companies ramped up production and resumed hiring efforts, a monthly survey said on Thursday.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more