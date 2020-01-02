Afternoon Session: Market trades higher as metals, banks support; Nifty hovers around 12,250

Indian benchmark indices traded a little higher on Thursday afternoon led by gains in metal, banks, pharma and realty stocks amid positive global cues.

A rally in index heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro and IndusInd Bank, among others helped Nifty trade near the 12,250 level.

At 12:15 pm, the Sensex was trading 242.15 points or 0.59 percent higher at 41,548.17 while the Nifty50 was at 12,256.15, up 73.65 points or 0.60 percent.

India’s manufacturing sector activity improved in December driven by new orders that rose at the fastest pace since July as companies ramped up production and resumed hiring efforts, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI rose from 51.2 in November to 52.7 in December, registering the "joint-strongest" improvement in 10 months.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal rose the most, up over 2 percent and Nifty Realty advanced 0.82 percent followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto up 0.4 percent each. Selling was seen in media stocks.

UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, JSW Steel and Vedanta were the top gainers of Nifty50 index, while Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, BPCL and Tata Consultancy Services led the losses.

Shares of state-run manganese-ore miner MOIL surged over 8 percent on Thursday after it revised prices of different grades of manganese ore effective from January 1. The stock gained 8.56 percent to touch intraday high of Rs 158.50 on the BSE.

Shares of Prakash Industries rallied over 14 percent on Thursday after the company secured allocation of long-term Coal Linkages of 1.69 lakh MT per annum. The stock touched intraday high of Rs 58.20, after gaining 14.34 percent on the BSE

Share price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises jumped over 3 percent on January 2 after the company got approval for Apollo Munich deal from CCI, RBI & IRDA.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, has moved the Supreme Court, challenging Cyrus Mistry's reinstatement as chairperson and director on board of the group companies. The Tatas have sought an urgent hearing on January 6 when the Supreme Court will reopen after the winter break.

Meanwhile, Asian shares kicked off the new decade higher on Thursday, after global stocks ended the previous one at record highs, and buoyed by Chinese markets after Beijing eased monetary policy to support slowing growth.