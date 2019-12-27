Market
Afternoon Session: Market trades higher as banks lead, Nifty reclaims 12,200
Updated : December 27, 2019 01:56 PM IST
The Nifty PSU Bank index rose over 3 percent after the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement to conduct another simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds.
While major buying was seen in banking stocks, gains in index heavyweights like RIL, HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank, and L&T also lifted the indices.
