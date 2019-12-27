#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Market trades higher as banks lead, Nifty reclaims 12,200
Global stocks rally to record highs; gold gains
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes
Afternoon Session: Market trades higher as banks lead, Nifty reclaims 12,200

Updated : December 27, 2019 01:56 PM IST

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose over 3 percent after the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement to conduct another simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds.
While major buying was seen in banking stocks, gains in index heavyweights like RIL, HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank, and L&T also lifted the indices.
Afternoon Session: Market trades higher as banks lead, Nifty reclaims 12,200
