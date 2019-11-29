Market
Afternoon Session: Market slips ahead of Q2 GDP data release, Nifty holds 12,000
Updated : November 29, 2019 01:43 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices traded lower on Friday ahead of the release of data on Q2 GDP growth, which is anticipated to be lower than 5 percent this time.
Nifty Realty was the only sector trading in the green, up 0.29 percent.
A CNBC-TV18 poll projected Q2 GDP growth of 4.64 percent.
