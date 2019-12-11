Afternoon Session: Market pares gains, Nifty around 11,860; YES Bank top loser, down 19%

Indian equity benchmark indices pared gains and turned flat on Wednesday's afternoon session after gains in IT stocks were capped by losses in banks and metals.

At 12:25 pm, the 30-share BSE index was trading 19.28 points or 0.05 percent higher at 40,259.16 while the NSE's Nifty50 index was trading at 11,860.40, up 3.60 points or 0.03 percent.

Nifty PSU Bank remained the worst-performing index during the noon session followed by Nifty Media, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto. Meanwhile, Nifty IT remained the best-performing index due to the gains in NIIT Technologies and Just Dial.

GAIL, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance were the Nifty50 top gainers while YES Bank, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, L&T and Hindalco were the top losers.

Uncertainty over fundraising saw YES Bank stock coming under heavy selling pressure. The bank's share slipped over 19.38 percent intraday on Wednesday. At 12:15 pm, the bank's share was trading 16.42 percent lower at Rs 42.25 on the NSE.

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd. fell over 8 percent to touch its 52-week low of Rs 20.80 on Wednesday after CARE Ratings downgraded the medium-term instrument of the company.

On the global markets' front, Asian stocks drifted on Wednesday as Sino-US trade talks showed little progress ahead of a weekend deadline for the imposition of additional US tariffs, and the pound wobbled as opinion polls pointed to a tight British election on Thursday.

