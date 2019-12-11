Market
Afternoon Session: Market pares gains, Nifty around 11,860; YES Bank top loser, down 19%
Updated : December 11, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices pared gains and turned flat on Wednesday's afternoon session after gains in IT stocks were capped by losses in banks and metals.
Nifty PSU Bank remained the worst-performing index during the noon session followed by Nifty Media, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto.
YES Bank, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, L&T and Hindalco were the index top losers.
