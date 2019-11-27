Market
Afternoon Session: Market off the highs but Nifty above 12,050; YES Bank top gainer
Updated : November 27, 2019 01:21 PM IST
Dalal Street has erased morning gains after the realty sector and heavyweights like Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, and Tata Steel have declined in-trade
Nifty Auto has remained the best-performing index, rising 1.11 percent as the Cabinet's nod is being awaited for the approval of scrappage policy
Meanwhile, the Nifty Realty index has slipped 1.13 percent after DLF and Oberoi Realty's shares fell over 2 percent
