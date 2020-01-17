Market
Afternoon Session: Market in green, Nifty above 12,350; Bharti Airtel, RIL top gainers
Updated : January 17, 2020 02:20 PM IST
At 1:42 pm, the Sensex was trading 52.95 points or 0.13 percent higher at 41,985.51 while the Nifty50 index was trading at 12,360.50, up 5 points or 0.04 percent.
Broader indices extended gains in the afternoon session, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes up 0.59 percent and 0.39 percent respectively.
The Nifty Pharma was the best-performing index in this hour of trade while the Nifty Private Bank remained the worst-performing index.
