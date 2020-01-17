Afternoon Session: Market in green, Nifty above 12,350; Bharti Airtel, RIL top gainers

After a volatile trade on Friday, Indian equity benchmark indices turned green and recorded gains in selected heavyweights including Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

At 1:42 pm, the Sensex was trading 52.95 points or 0.13 percent higher at 41,985.51 while the Nifty50 index was trading at 12,360.50, up 5 points or 0.04 percent.

Broader indices extended gains in the afternoon session, with Nifty the Midcap100 and the Nifty Smallcap100 indexes up 0.59 percent and 0.39 percent respectively.

The Nifty Pharma was the best-performing index in this hour of trade while the Nifty Private Bank remained the worst-performing index.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Grasim and Hero MotoCorp were the Nifty50 top gainers while Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, GAIL and SBI remained the top losers.

Shares of Grasim Industries plunged nearly 6 percent on Friday as investors' are worried over the fate of the Aditya Birla Group company's investment in Vodafone Idea weighed on the stock. Grasim holds 11.55 percent stake in Vodafone Idea.

Bharti Airtel surged in trade while Vodafone Idea plunged on Friday after Supreme Court dismissed the plea by telecom companies seeking a review of the court's October 24 ruling on AGR.

On the front of the global market, Asian shares rose after data in China showed pressure on the world's biggest economy may be starting to diminish.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.