  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty slips below 11,650
Asian stocks extend losses as coronavirus fears grow
Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Afternoon Session: Market falls for fifth straight session, Nifty holds 11,600

Updated : February 27, 2020 01:44 PM IST

Barring Nifty Pharma, all sectors reeled under selling pressure with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media falling over 2 percent each.
Wipro, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation and State Bank of India led the decline among Nifty constituents.
Yes Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers.
Afternoon Session: Market falls for fifth straight session, Nifty holds 11,600

You May Also Like

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement