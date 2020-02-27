Market
Afternoon Session: Market falls for fifth straight session, Nifty holds 11,600
Updated : February 27, 2020 01:44 PM IST
Barring Nifty Pharma, all sectors reeled under selling pressure with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media falling over 2 percent each.
Wipro, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation and State Bank of India led the decline among Nifty constituents.
Yes Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers.