Afternoon Session: Market extends gains, Nifty above 11,900; PSU Bank index rises nearly 5%
Updated : November 15, 2019 02:16 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains on Friday afternoon session led by the rally in PSU banks and telcos
Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, State Bank of India, Cipla and M&M were the Nifty50 top gainers while Indian Oil Corporation, UPL, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank and BPCL remained the top losers
At 1:35 pm, the Sensex was trading 209.05 points or 0.52 percent higher at 40,490.22 while the Nifty50 index was up 56.10 points or 0.47 percent at 11,928.50
