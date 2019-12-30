#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Afternoon Session: Market erases gains to trade lower, Nifty below 12,250

Updated : December 30, 2019 01:43 PM IST

Indian shares erased all morning gains on Monday as selling in heavyweights like HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank dragged Nifty below 12,250 levels.
Hindalco, BPCL, Yes Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were to losers while Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors and Nestle India were top gainers among Nifty50.
