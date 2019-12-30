Market
Afternoon Session: Market erases gains to trade lower, Nifty below 12,250
Updated : December 30, 2019 01:43 PM IST
Indian shares erased all morning gains on Monday as selling in heavyweights like HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank dragged Nifty below 12,250 levels.
Hindalco, BPCL, Yes Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were to losers while Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors and Nestle India were top gainers among Nifty50.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more