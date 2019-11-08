#YesBank#TelecomWar
Afternoon Session: Market erases gains, Nifty slips below 12,000; Realty index sees strong buyout

Updated : November 08, 2019 02:11 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices bounced between gains and losses on Friday after Moody's cut India's growth outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'.
Nifty Realty remained the best-performing index of the day, rising 2.50 percent while the Nifty FMCG index declined 1.02 percent, posing as the worst-performing index of the day. 
Afternoon Session: Market erases gains, Nifty slips below 12,000; Realty index sees strong buyout
