Afternoon Session: Market erases gains, Nifty slips below 12,000; Realty index sees strong buyout

Indian equity benchmark indices bounced between gains and losses on Friday after Moody's cut India's growth outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'. However, strong buyout in the realty index helped cap some losses in the bourses.

At 2:08 pm, the 30-share Sensex was trading -80.50 points or 0.20 percent lower at 40573.24 while the 50-share Nifty index was trading -33.10 points or 0.28% percent lower at 11978.90.

Nifty Realty remained the best-performing index of the day, rising 2.50 percent while the Nifty FMCG index declined 1.02 percent, posing as the worst-performing index of the day.

YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, M&M, and Zee Entertainment remained the Nifty50 top gainers of the day while Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, UPL, GAIL and Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.

Raymond's shares jumped over 11.6 percent in trade on Friday on reports the company plans to list its lifestyle operations post demerger. The company on Thursday announced the restructuring of its core lifestyle business into a separate entity.

Global index provider MSCI announced changes to the MSCI India index effective November 26. MSCI has added eight stocks and deleted four from its Global Standard Index.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks retreated from six-month highs on Friday as conflicting signals from China and the United States on progress made in trade talks deflated market hopes of a near term truce to end their damaging tariff war.

