Afternoon Session: Market erases all gains, Nifty50 below 11,870; Zee Entertainment top gainer

Indian equity benchmark indices erased all gains made during the day due to selling in the auto and IT stocks. Nifty Media remained the star-performing index of the day, rising 5 percent.

Nifty PSU Bank index also traded higher nearly 2 percent led by the gains in Central Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

At 1:20 pm, the Sensex was trading 24.45 points or 0.06 percent lower at 40,105.92 while the Nifty50 index was trading lower at 11,873.60, down 5.40 points or 0.05 percent.

Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra remained the top gainers of the Nifty50 index while YES Bank, M&M, TCS, Titan, and IOC were the top laggards.

Among the media stocks, Dish TV's shares traded the highest, by 25 percent intraday at Rs 15.60 per share on the NSE. Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment surged 15 percent intraday at Rs 299.65.

Vodafone Idea's shares jumped 23 percent intraday at Rs 4.80 per share the company clarified that it is not going to exit the Indian market. British telecom giant Vodafone on Thursday said it will continue to stay invested in the Indian market and is seeking the government's support to tide over the current challenging times.

On the global markets' front, Asian shares scaled three-month highs on Friday as a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing activity eclipsed doubts raised by a Bloomberg news report over whether the United States and China can reach a long-term trade deal.

