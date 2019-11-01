Market
Afternoon Session: Market erases all gains, Nifty50 below 11,870; Zee Entertainment top gainer
Updated : November 01, 2019 01:31 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices erased all gains made during the day due to some selling in the auto and IT stocks.
Nifty Media remained the star-performing index of the day, rising 5 percent.
Among the media stocks, Dish TV's shares traded the highest, by 25 percent intraday at Rs 15.60 per share on the NSE.
