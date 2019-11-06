Afternoon Session: Market erase losses; Sensex jumps 170 points, Nifty above 11,950

The Indian equity benchmark indices erased losses and turned positive in the afternoon session on Wednesday led by gains in the real estate stocks. All sectors were trading in the green except the Nifty PSU Bank.

At 12:50 pm, the Sensex was trading 170.79 points or 0.49 percent at 40,420.33 while the Nifty50 index was trading 43.15 points or 0.36 percent at 11,960.35.

The Nifty Realty index was the best-performing in the Nifty50 sectoral indices followed by Nifty Metal. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.62 percent and remained the only sector trading in the red.

Cipla, Infosys, Zee Entertainment, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel were the top gainers while Titan, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, TCS and Indian Oil Corporation were the top laggards.

Titan's shares plunged over 9.5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the Tata group company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended September. Investor sentiment was further dented with Titan reducing its jewellery sales growth guidance to 11-13 percent for the next two quarters from 20 percent earlier.

Nifty Realty index surged nearly 3 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday anticipating government measures to boost demand in the sector. All 10 stocks on the index advanced with shares of Sobha, Prestige, Indiabulls Real Estate, and Godrej Property rising between 3 and 5.5 percent. DLF shares surged 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell on Wednesday for the first time in four trading sessions as investors awaited new developments that might scale back a bruising trade war between the United States and China.

