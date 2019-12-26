Market
Afternoon Session: Market edges lower ahead of F&O expiry; Nifty below 12,200 as financials drag
Updated : December 26, 2019 12:44 PM IST
Banks, pharma and financial services stocks reeled under pressure while gains were seen in only metals and auto counters.
Nifty Metal index gained over 1 percent while selling in state-run lenders pressurised Nifty Bank, taking it below 32,200 levels.
