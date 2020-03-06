Afternoon Session: Market cracks over 3%, Nifty below 11,000; Yes Bank erodes 85% value

Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, plummeted over 3 percent each Friday afternoon dragged by banking stocks after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) actions on troubled private lender Yes Bank amid sell-off in equities globally.

The RBI superseded over the Mumbai-based bank's board for 30 days and imposed limits on withdrawals, due to a serious deterioration in the fifth-largest private sector lender's financial position.

At 12:35 pm, the Sensex tanked 1,030.63 points or 2.69 percent to 37,434.63 and the Nifty plunged 329 points to 2.92 percent to 10,940.00

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank bled the most falling more than 5 percent, followed by Nity Metal, Nifty Media, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty down 4.5 percent each.

Nifty midcap and smallcap also plunged more than 3 percent each.

All the constituents of Nifty50 were trading in the red with Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and Tata Steel being the top losers.

Shares of YES Bank hit its lower circuit on Friday, down 85 percent at Rs 5.55 after the government capped withdrawal limit at the private sector lender to Rs 50,000. The government has effected moratorium on YES Bank from March 5 to April 3 on the recommendation of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The order came into effect from 6 pm on Thursday.

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) plunged over 10 percent in the early trade on Friday after the bank’s board gave in-principle nod to explore investment opportunity in the debt-ridden private sector lender Yes Bank. The scrip hit an intraday low of Rs 257.35 after falling 10.73 percent on the BSE.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India fell over 4 percent after the company's production in February declined by 5.4 percent at 1,40,933 units against 1,48,959 units in February 2019.

Shares of auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) slipped 6 percent after the company reported 56 percent fall in its February production at 25,643 units against 58,231 units in the year-ago period.

Globally, Asian shares fell on Friday following another Wall Street rout as disruptions to global business from the coronavirus beyond China worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown.