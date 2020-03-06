Market Afternoon Session: Market cracks over 3%, Nifty below 11,000; Yes Bank erodes 85% value Updated : March 06, 2020 12:53 PM IST Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank bled the most falling more than 5 percent, followed by Nity Metal, Nifty Media, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty down 4.5 percent each. Nifty midcap and smallcap also plunged more than 3 percent each. All the constituents of Nifty50 were trading in the red with Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and Tata Steel being the top losers.