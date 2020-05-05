Auto
After zero retail sales in April, auto industry will hold production and focus on prepping facilities with maintenance works
Updated : May 05, 2020 12:11 AM IST
Most of the OEMs believe that meaningful production ramp up will only be possible when the dealerships are allowed to open, and vendor network is restored, said Nirmal Bang.
And auto companies are currently prepping the facilities by carrying out maintenance works, laying out safeguarding measures, taking year end stock counts, prepping the supply chain etc, said the brokerage.