After worst fall in 2 years, IT pack recoups less than half of previous session’s losses

Shares of technology companies like Infosys, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro, among others, made a comeback on Friday after the sector suffered its worst fall in the past two years in the previous session.

The sectoral index Nifty IT declined 5.7 percent on Thursday, following the overall weakness in the market, even as the rupee was near its weakest level against the US dollar. Weakness in the US currency is a positive sign for tech stocks as it boosts the profitability of IT exporters.

Following yesterday’s sharp fall, Nischal Maheshwari, CEO of Institutional Equities at Centrum Broking, said the outlook on growth for IT companies is not as bad as the market is making out to be.

“Last quarter results do not show the kind of rout the stocks are seeing at the moment," Maheshwari told CNBC-TV18.

Nifty IT recovered almost 2 percent in Friday’s trade with all stocks except L&T Technology Services in the green territory. At 2:40 pm, the sectoral index was up 1.43 percent.

Infosys and Mindtree were the top gainers on the Nifty IT pack at the time of writing, having gained 2.7 percent each in intraday trade. However, Infosys and Mindtree stocks have erased 8.27 percent and 21 percent of investors' wealth, respectively, in the past month as against the benchmark Nifty50, which has slipped 5.4 percent during the period.

HCL Tech shares gained more than 2 percent during the day while Coforge surged 2.5 percent. In the one-month period, the shares of the two companies have corrected by 5.8 and 6.4 percent.

Here’s a look at how IT stocks have fared in 2022

Year-to-date performance as of May 19 Largecap stocks Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -13.50% Infosys -24.40% HCL Tech -23.50% Wipro -37.00% Tech Mahindra -38.00% Midcap stocks L&T Infotech -48.00% Mindtree -40.00% Sasken Technologies -40.00% Firstsource -45.00%

Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities, thinks that in the past couple of years, Indian IT/ITES companies witnessed significant order flow from the global corporates, especially to strengthen their IT infrastructure to sustain workflow during a ‘work-from-home’ environment. The firms went on a hiring spree chiefly in FY22 to capitalise on a decadal growth opportunity.

“However, the order flows are expected to improve over the period of time and may not increase in line with employee cost. It is expected to create a mismatch between revenue and employee cost, which may impact the profitability in FY23 and FY24,” he told CNBCTV18.com.

Meanwhile, Sandip Agarwal, research analyst of Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities, is bullish on fundamentals and believes IT companies are likely to register strong revenue and profits growth in FY23.

“This year will be better than last in terms of revenue and profitability growth. Next year will be even better... fundamentally, I don't see any pressure in the industry or the sector,” he said.

According to him, it is a good opportunity to buy IT stocks, and he finds HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra extremely attractive. “Within Indian IT companies, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra are the ones that look very attractive, the dividend yields are very high, and growth cannot go down from here. Their growth is not at all at high level, and they will improve only. In the midcap names, with the correction Mindtree, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Coforge are looking extremely good,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan has downgraded the IT sector and cut target multiples by 10 to 20 percent across the board.

JPMorgan brokerage view

Companies Current TP (Rs) Previous TP (Rs) TCS 3,100 3,900 HCL TECH 950 1,150 Wipro 430 520 L&T TECH 3,200 4,500

The global brokerage firm downgraded Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Wipro and L&T Technologies to "underweight" from "neutral" on Thursday. It is, however, overweight on Infosys, Mphasis, Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra, but has cut target prices on all these stocks.