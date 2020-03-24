Economy

After Maharashtra, Gujarat & Rajasthan, Delhi exempts stock market entities from lockdown

Updated : March 24, 2020 04:32 PM IST

On Monday the Centre requested chief secretaries of all states to exempt services of Sebi-regulated stock market entities as well as related workforce from the purview of lockdown.

The move comes against the backdrop of alleged instances of brokers, depository participants and other personnel related to stock markets facing difficulties in commuting to their workplaces.