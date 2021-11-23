As Latent View listing eases fading investor interest concerns, a look at how shares of recent IPOs have fared

Latent View Analytics made a bumper debut on Dalal Street, with shares listing at a premium of 169 percent compared with its issue price. That brought the data analytics in the league of the best debutants of recent times, easing concerns about whether IPOs are losing their appeal after Paytm's shares listed at a huge discount.
Latent View's listing day premium is the third-highest among some IPOs of 2021 so far. Two more companies - Go Fashion (India) and Tarsons Products - will be listing their shares on stock exchanges BSE and NSE this month.
Robust demand for the new kid on the block comes days after Paytm parent One97 Communications joined the club of the worst listings so far. At the current price, Paytm shares are at a discount of about 32.6 percent compared to its issue price. Paytm's public issue was the largest of all time in India, surpassing the likes of Reliance Power, Coal India and GIC.
About one-fifth of the new Dalal Street entrants have already slid to discount compared to their issue prices. Most of these stocks made weak debuts.
Here's how shares of this year's market debutants have fared so far:
|Stock
|Issue price
|CMP
|CMP vs issue price (%)
|Listing vs issue price
|Latent View Analytics
|197
|474.9
|141.1
|160
|Sapphire Foods India
|1,180
|1,146.20
|-2.9
|14.4
|One 97 Communications (Paytm)
|2,150
|1,449.00
|-32.6
|-9.3
|S J S Enterprises
|542
|454.3
|-16.2
|0
|Sigachi Industries
|163
|511.9
|214
|249.7
|PB Fintech
|980
|1,228.30
|25.3
|17.3
|FINO Payments Bank
|577
|455.5
|-21.1
|-5.7
|FSN Ecommerce Ventures
|1,125
|2,110.00
|87.6
|79.4
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|712
|588.7
|-17.3
|0.4
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|175
|679.6
|288.3
|168
|Sansera Engineering
|744
|784
|5.4
|9.1
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|531
|575.4
|8.4
|1.7
|Ami Organics
|610
|944
|54.7
|49.2
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|353
|349.9
|-0.9
|-5.7
|Chemplast Sanmar
|541
|589.9
|9
|1.7
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|570
|522.6
|-8.3
|-14.9
|CarTrade Tech
|1,618
|1,028.40
|-36.4
|-1.1
|Exxaro Tiles
|120
|143.7
|19.7
|5
|Windlas Biotech
|460
|286.9
|-37.6
|-54.2
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|954
|643.2
|-32.6
|5.4
|Devyani International
|90
|154.7
|71.8
|56.6
|Rolex Rings
|900
|1,107.60
|23.1
|38.9
|Glenmark Life Sciences
|720
|623
|-13.5
|4.2
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1,083
|2,639.90
|143.8
|95
|Zomato
|76
|150
|97.4
|52.6
|G R Infraprojects
|837
|1,880.00
|124.6
|103.1
|Clean Science and Technology
|900
|2,114.80
|135
|295
|India Pesticides
|296
|304.7
|2.9
|18.2
|Dodla Dairy
|428
|578.5
|35.2
|28.5
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|825
|1,190.20
|44.3
|22.3
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|306
|334.8
|9.4
|24.2
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|291
|730
|150.9
|3.4
|Macrotech Developers
|486
|1,361.00
|180
|-10.3
|Barbeque-Nation Hospitality
|500
|1,446.10
|189.2
|-2
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|305
|156.5
|-48.7
|-4.3
|Nazara Technologies
|1,101
|2,230.00
|102.5
|80.7
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|87
|69.7
|-19.9
|-15
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|130
|426
|227.7
|19.6
|Craftsman Automation
|1,490
|2,195.00
|47.3
|-8.8
|Anupam Rasayan India
|555
|800.4
|44.2
|-6.3
|Easy Trip Planners
|187
|490
|162
|13.5
|MTAR Technologies
|575
|1,893.00
|229.2
|82.6
|Heranba Industries
|627
|666.9
|6.4
|43.5
|RailTel Corporation of India
|94
|119.8
|27.4
|16
|Nureca
|400
|1,540.90
|285.2
|53.8
|Stove Kraft
|385
|980.4
|154.6
|29.4
|Home First Finance Company India
|518
|777.2
|50
|19.7
|Indigo Paints
|1,490
|2,288.90
|53.6
|75
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|26
|23.9
|-8.1
|-4.2
First Published: IST