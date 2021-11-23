0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

As Latent View listing eases fading investor interest concerns, a look at how shares of recent IPOs have fared

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Updated)
Mini

About one-fifth of the new Dalal Street entrants have already slid to discount compared to their issue prices. Most of these stocks made weak debuts. Here's how shares of this year's market debutants have fared so far.

As Latent View listing eases fading investor interest concerns, a look at how shares of recent IPOs have fared
Latent View Analytics made a bumper debut on Dalal Street, with shares listing at a premium of 169 percent compared with its issue price. That brought the data analytics in the league of the best debutants of recent times, easing concerns about whether IPOs are losing their appeal after Paytm's shares listed at a huge discount.
Latent View's listing day premium is the third-highest among some IPOs of 2021 so far. Two more companies - Go Fashion (India) and Tarsons Products -  will be listing their shares on stock exchanges BSE and NSE this month.
Robust demand for the new kid on the block comes days after Paytm parent One97 Communications joined the club of the worst listings so far. At the current price, Paytm shares are at a discount of about 32.6 percent compared to its issue price. Paytm's public issue was the largest of all time in India, surpassing the likes of Reliance Power, Coal India and GIC.
About one-fifth of the new Dalal Street entrants have already slid to discount compared to their issue prices. Most of these stocks made weak debuts.
Here's how shares of this year's market debutants have fared so far:
StockIssue priceCMPCMP vs issue price (%)Listing vs issue price
Latent View Analytics197474.9141.1160
Sapphire Foods India1,1801,146.20-2.914.4
One 97 Communications (Paytm)2,1501,449.00-32.6-9.3
S J S Enterprises542454.3-16.20
Sigachi Industries163511.9214249.7
PB Fintech9801,228.3025.317.3
FINO Payments Bank577455.5-21.1-5.7
FSN Ecommerce Ventures1,1252,110.0087.679.4
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC712588.7-17.30.4
Paras Defence and Space Technologies175679.6288.3168
Sansera Engineering7447845.49.1
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre531575.48.41.7
Ami Organics61094454.749.2
Aptus Value Housing Finance India353349.9-0.9-5.7
Chemplast Sanmar541589.991.7
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation570522.6-8.3-14.9
CarTrade Tech1,6181,028.40-36.4-1.1
Exxaro Tiles120143.719.75
Windlas Biotech460286.9-37.6-54.2
Krsnaa Diagnostics954643.2-32.65.4
Devyani International90154.771.856.6
Rolex Rings9001,107.6023.138.9
Glenmark Life Sciences720623-13.54.2
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem1,0832,639.90143.895
Zomato7615097.452.6
G R Infraprojects8371,880.00124.6103.1
Clean Science and Technology9002,114.80135295
India Pesticides296304.72.918.2
Dodla Dairy428578.535.228.5
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences8251,190.2044.322.3
Shyam Metalics and Energy306334.89.424.2
Sona BLW Precision Forgings291730150.93.4
Macrotech Developers4861,361.00180-10.3
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality5001,446.10189.2-2
Suryoday Small Finance Bank305156.5-48.7-4.3
Nazara Technologies1,1012,230.00102.580.7
Kalyan Jewellers India8769.7-19.9-15
Laxmi Organic Industries130426227.719.6
Craftsman Automation1,4902,195.0047.3-8.8
Anupam Rasayan India555800.444.2-6.3
Easy Trip Planners18749016213.5
MTAR Technologies5751,893.00229.282.6
Heranba Industries627666.96.443.5
RailTel Corporation of India94119.827.416
Nureca4001,540.90285.253.8
Stove Kraft385980.4154.629.4
Home First Finance Company India518777.25019.7
Indigo Paints1,4902,288.9053.675
Indian Railway Finance Corporation2623.9-8.1-4.2
First Published:  IST
