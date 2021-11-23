As Latent View listing eases fading investor interest concerns, a look at how shares of recent IPOs have fared

Latent View Analytics made a bumper debut on Dalal Street, with shares listing at a premium of 169 percent compared with its issue price. That brought the data analytics in the league of the best debutants of recent times, easing concerns about whether IPOs are losing their appeal after Paytm's shares listed at a huge discount.

Robust demand for the new kid on the block comes days after Paytm parent One97 Communications joined the club of the worst listings so far. At the current price, Paytm shares are at a discount of about 32.6 percent compared to its issue price. Paytm's public issue was the largest of all time in India, surpassing the likes of Reliance Power, Coal India and GIC.

About one-fifth of the new Dalal Street entrants have already slid to discount compared to their issue prices. Most of these stocks made weak debuts.

Here's how shares of this year's market debutants have fared so far: