After Karvy debacle, Sebi may bar brokers from using PoA privilege: Report

In a fallout of the Karvy Stock Broking's malpractices, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may soon block brokers from using the power of attorney (PoA) privilege, reported Economic Times. PoA gives the brokers the control of clients' demat accounts, giving an opening for misuse as it was done in Karvy's case.

“Power of attorney will be allowed only for settlement purpose, not for collateral. It will be easy to monitor as clients will be able to see where their shares are lying,” a person was cited as saying in the report.

However, in case of a default by the client, brokers will be able to invoke the pledge without the consent of the client. The market watchdog is likely to implement the proposal soon, the Economic Times report added.

Earlier, Karvy illegally pledged client's shares with banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to raise money which was then diverted to its other businesses such as real estate.