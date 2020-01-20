Market
After Karvy debacle, Sebi may bar brokers from using PoA privilege: Report
Updated : January 20, 2020 09:33 AM IST
The market watchdog is likely to implement the proposal soon.
PoA gives the brokers the control of clients' demat accounts, giving an opening for misuse as it was done in Karvy's case.
Karvy illegally pledged client's shares with banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to raise money.
