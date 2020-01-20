#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
After Karvy debacle, Sebi may bar brokers from using PoA privilege: Report

Updated : January 20, 2020 09:33 AM IST

The market watchdog is likely to implement the proposal soon.
PoA gives the brokers the control of clients' demat accounts, giving an opening for misuse as it was done in Karvy's case.
Karvy illegally pledged client's shares with banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to raise money.
After Karvy debacle, Sebi may bar brokers from using PoA privilege: Report
NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

Oil prices surge over 1% after military blockade in Libya disrupts output

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

