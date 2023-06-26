CNBC TV18
After HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential receives GST demand notice of Rs 492 crore

After HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential receives GST demand notice of Rs 492 crore

After HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential receives GST demand notice of Rs 492 crore
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 26, 2023 11:13:59 PM IST (Published)

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd ended at Rs 563.80, up by Rs 7.55, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd on Monday said it has received a show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for Rs 492.06 crore for the period July 2017 to July 2022.

"...we wish to inform that the company has received a show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence
asking the company to show cause as to why a tax of Rs 492,06,48,296 pertaining to the period July 2017 to July 2022 should not be demanded from the company, it said in an exchange filing.
