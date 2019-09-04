Market
After 2200% returns, this stock lost nearly half its value in last 2 years
Updated : September 04, 2019 01:58 PM IST
The stock, which traded at around Rs 55.25 in September 1999, rose over 2200 percent to an all-time high of Rs 1,300 in November 2017.
Grasim shares, which currently trade at Rs 696, have declined about 46 percent since 2017.
