Significant opportunity for housing finance companies outside the top four cities where disbursal ticket size less than Rs 25 lakh: Report

Morgan Stanley in its initiating coverage report on housing finance companies says there is significant opportunity outside the top four cities especially where the disbursal ticket size is less than Rs 25 lakh. The report further states that the sector is niche, under-penetrated, has a secular growth outlook and is ESG positive.

The brokerage foresees stronger growth outlook, where valuations are now at attractive levels and peak rates are in sight. Morgan Stanley's top picks are Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Home First Finance Company India given its smaller balance sheet and hence a higher loan growth potential with attractive valuations. Morgan Stanley gives an overweight rating to these two stocks and an equal weight rating to Aavas Financiers and Can Fin Homes.

