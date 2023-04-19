English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsSignificant opportunity for housing finance companies outside the top four cities where disbursal ticket size less than Rs 25 lakh: Report

Significant opportunity for housing finance companies outside the top four cities where disbursal ticket size less than Rs 25 lakh: Report

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   Apr 19, 2023 12:10 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Morgan Stanley prefers Aptus and Home First Finance given the fact that both have smaller balancesheet and hence higher loan growth potential as well as better business risk return profiles and valuations are working for them.

market | Apr 19, 2023 12:10 PM IST
Morgan Stanley in its initiating coverage report on housing finance companies says there is significant opportunity outside the top four cities especially where the disbursal ticket size is less than Rs 25 lakh. The report further states that the sector is niche, under-penetrated, has a secular growth outlook and is ESG positive.

Recommended Articles

View All
Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Apr 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Meta layoffs may begin today at WhatsApp and Instagram — employees' anxiety peaks in India

Meta layoffs may begin today at WhatsApp and Instagram — employees' anxiety peaks in India

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Accounting frauds — auditors are watchdogs, so it's an alert and not a hindsight that is required

Accounting frauds — auditors are watchdogs, so it's an alert and not a hindsight that is required

Apr 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Bourvnita controversy over sugar content spark debate over benefits of health drinks

Bourvnita controversy over sugar content spark debate over benefits of health drinks

Apr 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Also Read | Home loan rates hike: Experts tell us what lies ahead and how to handle the situation
The brokerage foresees stronger growth outlook, where valuations are now at  attractive levels and peak rates are in sight. Morgan Stanley's top picks are  Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Home First Finance Company India given its smaller balance sheet and hence a higher loan growth potential with attractive valuations. Morgan Stanley gives an overweight rating to these two stocks and an equal weight rating to Aavas Financiers and Can Fin Homes.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X