Affle India shares list at 25% premium

Updated : August 08, 2019 10:04 AM IST

Mobile marketing company Affle India made a strong stock market debut on Thursday, listing at a 25 percent premium over its issue price.
Affle India shares opened at Rs 929.90 per share on the BSE,Â  up 24.81 percent from the issue price of Rs 745 per share.
Affle India IPO was open for subscription from July 29-July 31, with a price band of Rs 740â€“745 per equity share.
