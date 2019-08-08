Affle India shares list at 25% premium

Mobile marketing company Affle India made a strong stock market debut on Thursday, listing at a 25 percent premium over its issue price. Affle India shares opened at Rs 929.90 per share on the BSE,Â up 24.81 percent from the issue price of Rs 745 per share. Intraday, the stock rose to Rs 947.40, up 27.17 from its issue price.

Affle India IPO was open for subscription from July 29-July 31, with a price band of Rs 740â€“745 per equity share.

On the last day of bidding, Affle India was subscribed 86.49 times. The Rs 459-crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 29,21,57,880 shares against the total issue size of 33,78,021 shares, as per data available with the NSE.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale of 49,53,020 equity shares, including anchor portion of 27,72,483 equity shares.

"We received approximately 2,96,561 applications across all investor segments, subscribing to Affle India IPO by 86.48 times. We pledge to focus on sustainable growth and to take Affle to greater heights from here," Affle (India) Limited Chairman, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer Anuj Khanna Sohum said.

As on May 31, 2019, the company had 236 full-time employees across offices located in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Singapore, Jakarta (Indonesia) and Dubai (UAE), as per the company's draft red herring prospectus.

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.