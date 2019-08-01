Market
Affle India IPO subscribed 86.49 times on final day of bidding
Updated : August 01, 2019 07:23 AM IST
The initial public offer of mobile marketing company Affle India was a huge hit amongst investors as it was subscribed 86.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.
The Rs 459-crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 29,21,57,880 shares against the total issue size of 33,78,021 shares, as per data available with the NSE till 2045 hours.
