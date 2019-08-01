#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Affle India IPO subscribed 86.49 times on final day of bidding

Updated : August 01, 2019 07:23 AM IST

The initial public offer of mobile marketing company Affle India was a huge hit amongst investors as it was subscribed 86.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.
The Rs 459-crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 29,21,57,880 shares against the total issue size of 33,78,021 shares, as per data available with the NSE till 2045 hours.
cnbc two logos
