Affle India IPO subscribed 81% on second day of bidding
Updated : July 31, 2019 07:47 AM IST
The initial public offer of mobile marketing company Affle India Limited was subscribed 81 percent on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.
The IPO, to raise Rs 459 crore, received bids for 27,43,040 shares against the total issue size of 33,78,021 shares, according to the data available with the NSE.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale of 49,53,020 equity shares, including anchor portion of 27,72,483 equity shares.
