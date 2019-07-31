Market

Affle India IPO subscribed 81% on second day of bidding

Updated : July 31, 2019 07:47 AM IST

The initial public offer of mobile marketing company Affle India Limited was subscribed 81 percent on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.

The IPO, to raise Rs 459 crore, received bids for 27,43,040 shares against the total issue size of 33,78,021 shares, according to the data available with the NSE.