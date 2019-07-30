Market
Affle India IPO subscribed 28% on first day of bidding
Updated : July 30, 2019 08:02 AM IST
The initial public offer of mobile marketing firm Affle India was subscribed 28 percent on the first day of bidding on Monday.
The IPO to raise Rs 459 crore, received bids for 9,42,260 shares against the total issue size of 33,78,021 shares as per the NSE data.
The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 27 percent, non institutional investors 5 percent and retail individual investors 67 percent.
