#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Affle India IPO subscribed 28% on first day of bidding

Updated : July 30, 2019 08:02 AM IST

The initial public offer of mobile marketing firm Affle India was subscribed 28 percent on the first day of bidding on Monday.
The IPO to raise Rs 459 crore, received bids for 9,42,260 shares against the total issue size of 33,78,021 shares as per the NSE data.
The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 27 percent, non institutional investors 5 percent and retail individual investors 67 percent.
Affle India IPO subscribed 28% on first day of bidding
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 130 points, Nifty above 11,200 level; Coffee Day shares plunge 20%

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 130 points, Nifty above 11,200 level; Coffee Day shares plunge 20%

Axis Bank Q1 Earnings: Net profit likely to jump 171% YoY

Axis Bank Q1 Earnings: Net profit likely to jump 171% YoY

Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Revenue, profit likely to fall in seasonally-weak June quarter

Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Revenue, profit likely to fall in seasonally-weak June quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV