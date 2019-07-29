#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Affle India IPO opens today: Key things you need to know

Updated : July 29, 2019 12:54 PM IST

The initial public offer (IPO) of mobile marketing company Affle India will open for bidding on July 29 with a price band of Rs 740–745 per equity share.
The IPO comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale of up to 49,53,020 equity shares by Affle Holdings.
On Wednesday, Affle India Ltd said it will launch its 459-crore initial public offering from July 29 and will close on July 31, 2019.
