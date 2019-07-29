Affle India IPO opens today: Key things you need to know

The initial public offer (IPO) of mobile marketing company Affle India will open for bidding on July 29 with a price band of Rs 740–745 per equity share.

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale of up to 49,53,020 equity shares by Affle Holdings, according to a company statement.

On Wednesday, Affle India Ltd said it will launch its 459-crore initial public offering from July 29 and will close on July 31, 2019, according to a company statement.

Other anchor investors include Goldman Sachs India, Malabar India Fund, among others. Among the 15 anchor investors, Abeerden Asian Smaller Companies Investment and Franklin Templeton Investment Funds has subscribed over 3.05 lakh shares each.

ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers to the offer. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.

As on May 31, 2019, the company had 236 full-time employees across offices located in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Singapore, Jakarta (Indonesia) and Dubai (UAE), as per the company's draft red herring prospectus.

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.