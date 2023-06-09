Aether Industries signs agreement with Saudi Aramco Tech for new technology - Stock at 52-week high

These products will be supplied to the customer’s global oil and gas locations, along with in Indian markets.

Aether Industries Ltd. shares surged as much as 4 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,055 on Friday, after the company signed a licence agreement with Saudi Aramco Tech for converge polyols technology.

After signing the agreement, Aether Industries has begun the manufacturing and the commercialisation of the Converge polyols technology and product series. The manufacturing process of this technology has been jointly developed and validated at pre-commercial scale by Aramco and Aether earlier, the company stated in a press release.

"The Converge platform represents a novel and cutting-edge technology for the manufacture of more sustainable polyols that could contain up to 40 percent by weight carbon dioxide," said the promoter and director of Aether Industries, Aman Desai.

On Wednesday, Aether Industries signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with a United States-based global oilfield services company as a strategic supplier and contract manufacturing partner.

As per the partnership details, Aether will be involved in the manufacture of four strategic products for the new customer and the volumes of these individual products will sum up to 1,325 MT each month.

