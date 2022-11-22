English
Aether signs master service agreement with Polaroid for CRAMS related businesses
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Aether and Polaroid had also inked a multi-year supply agreement in 2019, which the current MSA builds upon. 

Aether Industries has entered into a long-term partnership agreement with European company Polaroid for various businesses related to research and development as well as manufacturing services.


Aether said in release that its European Client, Polaroid, visited its expanded R&D and manufacturing facilities at Surat, Gujarat. The two companies have entered into a Master Service Agreement (MSA) for a long-term partnership for various R&D and CRAMS-related businesses.

The MSA cooperation will expand over areas of R&D and manufacturing services for the instant photography chemistry, polaroid film, along with new chemistry in the fields of sustainability and medical use, termed as ‘Polaroid Sciences’.

As per the deal, the groundwork for creating four different and specific research and supply agreements between the two companies will be proposed in extension to contributing to the Contract Research and Manufacturing Services or CRAMS business model of Aether Industries.

The MSA anticipates, based on historical data of the existing supply agreement between the two companies, overall revenue of $15 million or approximately Rs 121.5 crore, over the partnership period of minimum 3 years.

As Aether’s CRAMS business model has already witnessed significant growth of 68 percent year-on-year, the new MSA with Polaroid is expected to provide a further boost to the company’s growth.

Aether and Polaroid had also inked a multi-year supply agreement in 2019, which the current MSA builds upon.

Shares of Aether Industries ended 0.4 percent higher at Rs 924.50.

