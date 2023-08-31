Aeroflex Industries lists at an 83% premium to its IPO price at Rs 190 on NSE

1 Min Read
Shares of Aeroflex Industries, backed by investor Ashish Kacholia has listed on the bourses at Rs 190 apiece. This is a premium of close to 83 percent from its IPO price of Rs 108.
With this listing, Aeroflex has become the first listing in over a month that has listed with a premium of over 50 percent. NetWeb Technologies had listed last month at a premium of close to 90 percent.
Aeroflex Industries had sold shares in its Initial Public Offer (IPO) between August 22-24 through which it raised Rs 351 crore. The three-day issue was subscribed 97.11 times. The category for institutional bidders was subscribed 194.73 times, while that reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 126.13 times.
Retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 34.41 times.
However, since the IPO was entirely an Offer for Sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from the same.
Pantomath Capital was the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while Link Intime India was the registrar.
On the business front, Aeroflex Industries reported operating margin of 20.1 percent in financial year 2023, compared to 15.4 percent in financial year 2021.
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 10:01 AM IST
