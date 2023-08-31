CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAeroflex Industries lists at an 83% premium to its IPO price at Rs 190 on NSE

Aeroflex Industries lists at an 83% premium to its IPO price at Rs 190 on NSE

This is the first 50 percent plus premium listing for an Indian company after NetWeb Technologies listed last month at a premium of close to 90 percent.

Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Aug 31, 2023 10:01:43 AM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Aeroflex Industries lists at an 83% premium to its IPO price at Rs 190 on NSE
Shares of Aeroflex Industries, backed by investor Ashish Kacholia has listed on the bourses at Rs 190 apiece. This is a premium of close to 83 percent from its IPO price of Rs 108.

Share Market Live


With this listing, Aeroflex has become the first listing in over a month that has listed with a premium of over 50 percent. NetWeb Technologies had listed last month at a premium of close to 90 percent.
Aeroflex Industries had sold shares in its Initial Public Offer (IPO) between August 22-24 through which it raised Rs 351 crore. The three-day issue was subscribed 97.11 times. The category for institutional bidders was subscribed 194.73 times, while that reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 126.13 times.
Retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 34.41 times.
However, since the IPO was entirely an Offer for Sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from the same.
Pantomath Capital was the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while Link Intime India was the registrar.
On the business front, Aeroflex Industries reported operating margin of 20.1 percent in financial year 2023, compared to 15.4 percent in financial year 2021.
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 10:01 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aeroflex Industries

Recommended Articles

View All
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 inches towards 19,400, Aeroflex Industries makes a strong debut

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 inches towards 19,400, Aeroflex Industries makes a strong debut

Aug 31, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Technical stock picks | Eicher Motors, Indian Hotels, Maruti, IOC, BPCL, Lupin, BHEL on the radar

Technical stock picks | Eicher Motors, Indian Hotels, Maruti, IOC, BPCL, Lupin, BHEL on the radar

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

MedPlus Health Share Price: Stock drops after 12.85% equity changes hands in a large deal

MedPlus Health Share Price: Stock drops after 12.85% equity changes hands in a large deal

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Marketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: GIFT Nifty indicates a start in the green for Sensex, Nifty 50

Marketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: GIFT Nifty indicates a start in the green for Sensex, Nifty 50

Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X