Advent International-backed Eureka Forbes names Pratik Pota as MD and CEO for 5 years

Advent International-backed Eureka Forbes, a leading player in the water purifier and vacuum cleaner segment, on Monday said it has appointed Pratik Pota as managing director and chief executive officer of the company, for a term of 5 years with effect from August 16, 2022.

"...we hereby wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company, in their meeting held on July 11, 2022, has approved the appointment of Pratik Pota as Managing Director and chief executive officer of the company, for a term of 5 years with effect from August 16, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company," it said in an exchange filing.

Until recently, Pratik was the CEO at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd where he led the business to a comprehensive turnaround and transformation. Whilst at JFL, Pratik significantly accelerated the growth of the Domino's franchise and expanded EBITDA margins to record highs, the company said.

Under his leadership, the JFL brand portfolio expanded, and the company entered new markets, including Bangladesh and Turkey. Pratik also drove a major digital transformation at JFL that helped Domino's emerge as India's largest D2C brand, it said.

Propelled by these initiatives, JFL's market capitalisation grew ten-fold during Pratik's tenure. Before JFL, Pratik has held leadership roles in PepsiCo, Airtel, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd in a career spanning more than 30 years, it added.

Sahil Dalal, managing director at Advent, said, "I am excited to welcome Pratik to the Advent and Eureka Forbes family. Pratik's depth of experience makes him an ideal entrepreneurial leader to transform Eureka Forbes into the leading technology-driven consumer-centric organization across products and services."

"A seasoned business leader, with a strong commercial acumen, Pratik brings a proven track record of success in driving business transformation and growth across Indian led as well as multinational organizations and has delivered value successfully across diverse industry sectors such as FMCG, Telecom and QSR," he added.

Speaking on the appointment, Pratik Pota said, "I am delighted to be partnering with Advent to lead Eureka Forbes, a pioneering company that has helped create and build several categories in the country.

I look forward to working with the management team, and the thousands of passionate team members across the country, in strengthening the product and service portfolio and serving the growing health and hygiene needs of Indians."