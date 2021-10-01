Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC subscribed over five times so far on final day

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's initial public offer (IPO) worth Rs 2,768 crore was subscribed more than five times so far on Friday - the final day of the bidding process. The public issue - which is entirely an offer for sale - opened for subscription on Wednesday, and closes later in the day.

By 4:33 pm, the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC issue received bids for about 14.5 crore shares as against the total 2.8 crore shares on offer, marking a subscription of 5.2 times.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 4.1 times, and the portion reserved for non-institutional investors saw 2.6 times subscription. The retail individual investors category was subscribed 1.7 times.

On Thursday, the second day of the bidding process, the IPO was subscribed 1.1 times.

In the primary market offering, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares were available for bidding in multiples of 20 in the price band of Rs 695-712. At the upper end of the band, one lot cost bidders Rs 14,240.

The proposed sale of equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life India in the IPO will together constitute up to 13.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

On Tuesday, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said it had collected Rs 789 crore from anchor investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Canada's Sun Life Financial. Its listed peers are Nippon Life India Asset Management, HDFC AMC and UTI AMC.