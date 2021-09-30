Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO subscribed 72% so far on Day 2

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's initial public offer (IPO) worth Rs 2,768 crore was subscribed 72 percent so far on Thursday - the second day of bidding. The public issue - which is entirely an offer for sale - opened for subscription on Wednesday, and will close on Friday, October 1.

By 11:21 am, the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC issue received offer for about 1.9 crore shares, marking a subscription of 72 percent compared with the total 2.8 crore shares on offer.

On Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process, the IPO saw a subscription of 56 percent, with the portion reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.1 times and that for non-institutional investors 14 per cent.

In the primary market offering, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares are available for bidding in multiples of 20 in the price band of Rs 695-712. At the upper end of the band, one lot will cost bidders Rs 14,240.

The proposed sale of equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life India in the IPO will together constitute up to 13.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

On Tuesday, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said it had collected Rs 789 crore from anchor investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Canada's Sun Life Financial. Its listed peers are Nippon Life India Asset Management, HDFC AMC and UTI AMC.