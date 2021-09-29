Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO subscribed 35% so far on Day 1

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's initial public offering (IPO), estimated at Rs 2,768 crore, was subscribed 35 percent so far on Wednesday -- the first day of the bidding process. The public issue, which is entirely an offer for sale, opened for subscription on Wednesday and will close on Friday, October 1.

By 2:12 pm, bids were received for 96.2 lakh shares in the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO, marking a subscription of 35 percent compared with the total 2.8 crore shares on offer.

Under the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO, shares are available for bidding in multiples of 20 in the price band of Rs 695-712. At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost bidders Rs 14,240.

On Tuesday, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said it had collected Rs 789 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

The proposed sale of equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life India in the IPO will together constitute up to 13.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Canada's Sun Life Financial. Its listed peers are Nippon Life India Asset Management, HDFC AMC and UTI AMC.