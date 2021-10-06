Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO share allotment likely today: Here's how you can check status

The share allotment of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's IPO worth Rs 2,768 crore was subscribed 5.42 times on the final day of the bidding process. The public issue is entirely an offer for sale of up to 28.51 lakh shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 3.6 crore shares by Sun Life AMC. The issue opened for subscription on September 29 and closed on October 1.
Under the IPO, shares will be available for bidding in multiples of 20 in the price band of Rs 695-712.
During the initial share sale, two promoters - Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments - will divest their stake in the asset management firm.
The proposed sale of equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life India in the IPO will together constitute up to 13.50 percent of the paid-up share capital of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.
The shares of the asset management company are expected to make a debut on the bourses on October 11.
Once the share allotment is final, the status will appear on the given websites. In case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.
Here's how to check the allotment status:
The website of registrar - KFintech
1) Visit the website: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
2) Select the IPO name from the dropdown
3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN
4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID"
5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit
On BSE:
1) Visit the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name
3) Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number
4) Click on the "Search" button
Once you hit the submit button, your details should appear on the screen. Ensure you enter the correct details