Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO opens today: Key things to know before you invest

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC - a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada - opens for subscription today and closes on October 1.

The share allotment is likely to be finalised on October 6 and the shares are expected to be listed on the bourses on October 11.

Here are the key things to know before you subscribe to the offer:

- The company could fetch Rs 2,768.25 crore through its public issue, considering the upper price band. Shares will be offered in the price band of Rs 695-712 per share.

-The IPO is an offer for sale of up to 28.51 lakh shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 3.6 crore shares by Sun Life AMC. The initial share-sale is entirely an offer for sale, wherein two promoters - Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments - will divest their stake in the asset management firm.

- The proposed sale of equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life India in the IPO will together constitute up to 13.50 percent of the paid-up share capital of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

-Investors can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples of 20 equity shares thereafter.

-Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

-Ahead of the IPO subscription, the asset management company has collected Rs 789 crore from anchor investors.

-It was decided to allot 1,10,80,800 shares to anchor investors at Rs 712 apiece, valuing the aggregate transaction at Rs 788.95 crore. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI MF, SBI Life Insurance, Axis MF, UTI MF BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Max Life Insurance Company and HSBC Global Investment Funds are among the anchor investors.

-The asset management company, which had filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in April, obtained its clearance in August. Earlier in June, Sebi had kept the proposed initial share-sale of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in "abeyance". However, the regulator had not disclosed the reason for the same.

What do brokerage firms say about the IPO?

Sharekhan by BNP Paribas: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is well-positioned to capture the long-term opportunity in the Indian mutual fund industry. The Indian mutual fund industry is on a high growth path led by the financialisation of savings, increased awareness of mutual fund product offerings particularly amongst retail investors and high under penetration, Sharekhan said. The company's robust growth in assets under management, increasing customer base and footprint in B-30 cities, may continue to improve profitability.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers: Given that the company is the largest non-bank affiliated AMC and among the four largest AMCs in India with well-recognised promoters, growing individual customer base, diverse product portfolio with a high return on the net worth of 30.87 percent in FY21, Anand Rathi has assigned a 'subscribe' rating to the IPO.

(With inputs from PTI)