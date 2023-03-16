Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC board approves interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today (March 16, 2023) have considered and approved, the payment of the interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at a rate of Rs 5 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each, a BSE filing said.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd board on Thursday approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share of the face value of Rs 5 each for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the Interim Dividend is Friday, March 24, 2023. The interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 10, 2023, it stated.

The company reported an 11 percent decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 166.3 crore for three months ended December 2022. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 186.2 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing.

However, its total income rose to Rs 363.17 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 353 crore a year ago.

ABSL AMC is the fourth largest asset management company in India with quarterly average assets under management of Rs 2.82 lakh crore.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC — a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc — is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.