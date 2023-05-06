Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to acquire controlling stake in TCNS Clothing

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ended at Rs 214.20, down by Rs 10.45, or 4.65 percent on the BSE.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Friday said the company is acquiring a controlling stake in TCNS Clothing, the owner of leading ethnic brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Folksong, and Elleven.

The transaction will be carried out through the acquisition of the founding promoter's stake through a SPA and a conditional public open offer followed by a merger between the two entities, the company said in an exchange filing.

The value of the promoter stake and open offer consideration for TCNS is Rs 1,650 crore for a 51 percent stake, making this one of the largest deals in the Indian fashion space.