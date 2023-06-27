Aditya Birla Capital launches QIP to raise funds - Shares double in over a year

Earlier this month, the financial services company had also announced that it plans on raising Rs 1,250 crore through preferential issuance of equity shares to promoters Grasim Industries and Surya Kiran investments.

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital are trading with gains of 3.5 percent on Tuesday after the company launched a Qualified Institutional Placement on Monday evening in order to raise funds.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the company plans to raise up to Rs 1,750 crore through the QIP issue. The floor price for the issue has been set as Rs 175.99, which is a 2.9 percent discount to Monday's closing price.

The company mentioned that the funds raised will be used to meet the capitalisation requirements of the company.

It has been a year since Vishakha Mulye became CEO of the company since June 1, 2022. Since then, share price of Aditya Birla Capital has doubled, rising 104 percent.

Both the preferential issue and the QIP will combine to meet the Rs 3,000 crore equity fund raise that the company's board had approved in May.

Of the total Rs 1,250 crore, Aditya Birla Capital will raise Rs 1,000 crore from promoter Grasim and Rs 250 crore from promoter group entity Surya Kiran Investments.

Those funds raised would be used for augmenting the capital base, improving the solvency margin as well as leverage ratio, meeting the growth and funding requirements, and making investments in one or more subsidiaries/joint ventures of the firm engaged in certain businesses and technology, IT infrastructure, and digital offering platform.

"The stock confirmed a trend reversal last November with the formation of higher highs and higher lows. Since then, the stock has been respecting its 21-EMA on the weekly charts, which implies any decline towards 155-160 could be used to enter the stock for the long-term," Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities said. The market participants who have bought earlier can continue to hold with trailing stop lossses for an upside towards Rs 230, he said.

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital are trading 3.6 percent higher at Rs 187.70. The stock is trading at a 52-week high and has gained 21 percent so far this year. The stock is the third-best performer on the Nifty Midcap index in today's session.