Aditya Birla Capital launches QIP to raise funds - Shares double in over a year

Earlier this month, the financial services company had also announced that it plans on raising Rs 1,250 crore through preferential issuance of equity shares to promoters Grasim Industries and Surya Kiran investments.

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital are trading with gains of 3.5 percent on Tuesday after the company launched a Qualified Institutional Placement on Monday evening in order to raise funds.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the company plans to raise up to Rs 1,750 crore through the QIP issue. The floor price for the issue has been set as Rs 175.99, which is a 2.9 percent discount to Monday's closing price.

The company mentioned that the funds raised will be used to meet the capitalisation requirements of the company.