Aditya Birla Capital Q3 Result: Retail, NBFC lending aids profit growth

The company’s consolidated revenue jumped 31 percent to Rs 7,699 crore in the December quarter from Rs 5,886 crore in the year-ago period.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (ABCL) has reported a 27 percent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 530 crore for the December quarter compared to Rs 416 crore in the year-ago period.

The PAT increased by 9 percent quarter-on-quarter as against Rs 488 crore in the September quarter.

Its consolidated revenue jumped 31 percent to Rs 7,699 crore in the December quarter from Rs 5,886 crore in the year-ago period.

ABCL added 14 lakh customers in the December quarter, taking its customer base to 4.3 crore as of December 31, 2022. It also opened 62 branches taking the total branch count to 1,220 in the December quarter.

The revenue from the NBFC division rose to Rs 2,210.03 crore in the December quarter from Rs 1,487.65 crore a year ago. Its overall NBFC loan book grew by 47 percent year-on-year to Rs 72,994 crore driven by 59 percent year-on-year growth in loans to retail, SME, and HNI customers.

Net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 41 basis points sequentially and 77 basis points year-on-year to 7 percent. The profit before tax grew 40 percent year-on-year to Rs 540 crore.

The housing finance segment revenue rose to Rs 372.20 crore from Rs 301.75 crore a year ago. The loan book grew by 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 12,874 crore as of December 31, 2022. Net Interest Margin was 5.35 percent as against 5.13 percent in the September quarter.

The PBT rose by 16 percent year-on-year and 3 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 78 crore.

The mutual fund's quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) stood at Rs 2,81,717 crore. The revenue was down 6 percent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 363 crore against Rs 388 crore in the September quarter.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

Following the December quarter results announcement, shares of Aditya Birla Capital surged over two percent to reach the session’s high of Rs 142.85 on Friday.

US-based brokerage Morgan Stanley has given an Equal Weight (EW) rating on the AB Capital stock with a target price of Rs 163, reflecting a 17 percent upside to the stock.

The brokerage noted that a 6 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in consolidated profit after tax before exceptional items was above the estimate and largely owing to a change in health insurance business accounting to JV from a subsidiary.

The NBFC and housing finance segments continued to deliver on growth, NIM & ROA in the December quarter. Life insurance continues to show strong APE growth & VNB margin progression, the brokerage said.

ABCL holds a 45.91 percent stake in Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd. (ABHI) since October 2022. Consequently, ABHI ceased to be a subsidiary and has been accounted as a joint venture. This has resulted in a fair value gain of Rs 22,739.07 crore representing the difference between a fair value of retained interest in ABHI and derecognition of net assets of ABHI in accordance with 'Ind AS 110 - Consolidated Financial Statements'.

Shares of ABCL are trading 0.69 percent higher at Rs 139.45 .