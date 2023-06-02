English
Aditya Birla Capital to raise Rs 1,250 crore via preferential issue to promoters - Stock at 52-week high

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 1:06:15 PM IST (Published)

Of the total Rs 1,250 crore, Aditya Birla Capital will raise Rs 1,000 crore from promoter Grasim and Rs 250 crore from promoter group entity Surya Kiran Investments.

Financial services company Aditya Birla Capital is looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore by way of preferential issuance of equity shares to promoters -- Grasim Industries and Surya Kiran Investments.

The board of Aditya Birla Capital in its meeting on Thursday approved preferential issuance.


After the announcement, shares of Aditya Birla Capital gained nearly 2 percent in trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 176.55 on the BSE on Friday.

