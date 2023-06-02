Aditya Birla Capital to raise Rs 1,250 crore via preferential issue to promoters - Stock at 52-week high

Of the total Rs 1,250 crore, Aditya Birla Capital will raise Rs 1,000 crore from promoter Grasim and Rs 250 crore from promoter group entity Surya Kiran Investments.

Financial services company Aditya Birla Capital is looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore by way of preferential issuance of equity shares to promoters -- Grasim Industries and Surya Kiran Investments.

The board of Aditya Birla Capital in its meeting on Thursday approved preferential issuance.