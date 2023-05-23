Add these stocks to your portfolio | Recommendations from IIFL Securities’ Sanjiv Bhasin

GMR Airports Infrastructure is rocking and its new expansion will see more flights taking off, which means footfalls to see a huge uptick and Aerocity, a newly developed city near Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, will be the cherry on top.

Ambuja Cements is expected to be the top-performing cement stock, while UltraTech Cement is predicted to reach new highs, according to Sanjiv Bhasin, Director of IIFL Securities. Bhasin also believes that Shree Cements will join the rally.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said that Shree Cements is the world's lowest-cost producer of cement, and despite the current weak quarter, significant margin expansion is anticipated after the monsoon. He advised buying on declines and waiting for the Nifty level of 18,460 to be crossed.

Bhasin further discussed the exceptional performance of the IT sector. Specifically, he expressed his preference for Persistent Systems, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra, mentioning his strong belief that the Bank Nifty will achieve new record levels, with an expiration rate surpassing 44,000.

He said that refraining from participating in the market for a day would not have any detrimental consequences. In addition, AU Bank Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are leading the charge and are expected to reach new peak values.

Also Read | Chalet Hotels unveils ambitious project at Delhi airport, set to redefine luxury hospitality

According to him, GMR Airports Infrastructure is rocking and Aerocity (It’s a newly developed city near Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi) is doing business like never before. “Their (GMR) new expansion will see more flights taking off, which means footfalls to see a huge uptick and Aerocity will be the cherry on top. GMR is heading to Rs 65.

Also Read | GMR management explains the decision to merge airports and infrastructure wings

For more details, watch the accompanying video