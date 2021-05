PNB Housing Finance is locked in 20 percent upper circuit post its fundraising plans.

Gurmeet Chadha, co-founder and CEO, Complete Circle Consultants, shared his views.

“I am in general positive. The entire space will grow. The entire space looks pretty exciting over the medium-term to long-term,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“If you get an opportunity to accumulate this over the next three-six months, it is something you can add after HDFC or Can Fin Homes,” he shared.

“There is a housing revival, they will be focused on the affordable housing segment and you have something like PNB with change in management, with great valuations,” he added.

PNB has a great presence. They are in nearly 65 cities, 105 branches and they have the muscle power to scale the home loan business, he said.