Adani Wilmar slumps 6% as Russia-Ukraine crisis seen weighing on ops

Shares of the newly listed Adani Wilmar slumped about 6 percent on Thursday as the Russia-Ukraine crisis is seen weighing on the company’s operations.

Adani Wilmar's management said that India imports almost all the requirements from Russia and Ukraine. Worldwide 90 percent of the sunflower oil is produced by Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine has more surplus so India imports more from Ukraine.

Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO of Adani Wilmar said, “So far, the supply chain in India is still stable considering today's situation. But if things continue the way we are seeing for another two weeks or so, there is likely to be pressure in the supply chain because India depends on Ukraine more than Russia”.

However, he added that “As a company, we had early warnings, because our partner Wilmar also operates sunflower seed crushing in both Ukraine and Russia. So we were given some indications early and hence we acted much earlier. And hence our own pipelines are quite comfortable. And we feel that we will pass through”.

At 1239 IST, shares of the company were down 2.3 percent at Rs 337.2 on BSE.

Shares of the edible oil major had made a decent debut in the secondary market on February 8. The issue price for the IPO was set at Rs 230 as compared to the stock's current market price of Rs 337.