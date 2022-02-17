Adani Wilmar shares extend losses to 2nd day, sink over 4%

The shares of the newly-listed Adani Wilmar extended losses to the second straight day on Thursday. Adani Wilmar's share price slipped 4.3 percent to an intraday low of Rs 360.60 on the BSE.

However, even at this level, the stock of the 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group was at a premium of over 56 percent to the issue price of Rs 230.

Since its listing on the exchanges on February 8, the firm’s stock has risen 34.97 percent. On February 11, Adani Wilmar shares hit a high of Rs 419.9, taking the premium over the issue price to 82.6 percent.

At 3 pm, the stock was trading 4.04 percent lower at Rs 361.85 on BSE and was down 3.81 percent at Rs 362.70 on NSE.

Earlier this week, the edible oil company’s reported a net profit of Rs 211.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, up 65.9 percent on a year-on-year basis. The company's revenue of Rs 14,379 crore for the October-December period was up 40.6 percent on-year, according to a regulatory filing.

Following the result, Angshu Mallick, Managing Director and CEO of Adani Wilmar, said, going forward, the company’s focus will be to grow the food business so that it can contribute reasonably well to the overall basket.

Adani Wilmar is the latest Adani group company to list its shares on the stock exchanges after Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green and Adani Total.

Even as there appeared no definite reason, stocks of most Adani companies, except Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Adani Wilmar, were in the green territory at the time of writing.